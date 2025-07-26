Tragic Collision in Delhi: Minor Driver Causes Fatal Crash

A fatal accident in southwest Delhi's Dwarka has claimed the life of an e-rickshaw driver after his vehicle was hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old boy. The incident, which took place on the Dwarka Nala Road, emphasizes the dangers of underage driving.

Police reports state that the teenager, accompanied by his younger sister, lost control of the car, leading to a collision that critically injured the 40-year-old driver. Despite immediate medical attention, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle was being driven without a valid license. Authorities have registered a case for rash driving and causing death by negligence, holding the boy's father accountable under the law for allowing the minor access to the car.

(With inputs from agencies.)