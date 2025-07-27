Trump Brokers Ceasefire: A Southeast Asian Border Conflict Resolution

In a bold diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that leaders from Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to pursue an immediate ceasefire. This comes after three days of escalating clashes along their shared border, resulting tragically in over 30 deaths and displacing more than 130,000 individuals.

Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed gratitude but called for genuine intent from Cambodia for the ceasefire plan, according to a Facebook post. President Trump, who threatened to withhold trade deals if conflict continued, relayed discussions to both Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia and Phumtham during his stay in Scotland.

The U.N., alarmed by the worsening conflict, urged immediate ceasefire through dialogue, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemning the unnecessary loss of life. Despite Thailand's inclination for bilateral dialogue over U.N. intervention, both countries are notably under pressure to maintain peace and focus on potential trading opportunities post-agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)