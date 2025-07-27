U.S. Visa Services Halted in Niger Amid Diplomatic Tensions
The United States has paused all routine visa services at its embassy in Niamey, Niger, due to unspecified concerns with the Nigerien government. While most diplomatic and official visas are exempt, heightened scrutiny will apply to non-immigrant visa applicants. The move is part of broader U.S. immigration and foreign policy strategies.
The United States has temporarily suspended routine visa services at its embassy in Niamey, Niger's capital, according to a State Department spokesperson and a cable seen by Reuters. This suspension affects all immigrant and non-immigrant visa categories, except most diplomatic and official visas.
The decision stems from concerns Washington has with the Government of Niger, though specific details were not provided. Consular officers are instructed to apply increased scrutiny when assessing non-immigrant visa applications from Nigerien nationals, especially due to notable overstay rates.
President Donald Trump's administration continues its stringent immigration policies, aiming to bolster national security and public safety. As part of these efforts, visa applicants face tightened vetting processes, while compliance with U.S. foreign policy remains a critical consideration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
