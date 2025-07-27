North Korea's 'Victory Day': Kim Jong Un's Pledge of Power

In a strong statement on Sunday's anniversary of the Korean War armistice, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to emerge victorious in ongoing 'anti-imperialist, anti-U.S.' struggles. Kim's remarks, reported by state media KCNA, came during his visit to a war museum, where he reiterated North Korea's goal of creating a prosperous nation underpinned by military strength.

The armistice, signed on July 27, 1953, by the United States, China, and North Korea, halted the three-year conflict without a peace treaty, leaving the Korean peninsula divided. North Korea commemorates this day as 'Victory Day', reflecting its narrative of resilience, despite the ceasefire only restoring the pre-war territorial balance.

South Korea, however, observes the day more quietly. Meanwhile, North Korea openly supports Russia in its conflict in Ukraine, with state media revealing the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia's Kursk region and plans to supply munitions, signifying the nation's continued engagement in global geopolitical dynamics.

