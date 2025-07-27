Stabbing Chaos Unfolds at Traverse City Walmart: Suspect Detained

Chaos erupted in Traverse City as multiple people were stabbed inside a Walmart, leading to the arrest of a suspect, state police confirmed on Saturday.

The Michigan State Police, alongside the sheriff's office, have begun an investigation into the incident. Limited details have emerged so far, and authorities continue to urge the public to avoid the vicinity until further notice.

Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington announced the company's collaboration with law enforcement while deferring additional inquiries to the authorities. Traverse City is located approximately 410 kilometers northwest of Detroit.

(With inputs from agencies.)