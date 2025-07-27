Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

A significant breakthrough in combating cross-border terrorism unfolded as the Amritsar Rural Police, in collaboration with central agencies, dismantled a sophisticated arms smuggling network allegedly supported by Pakistan's ISI. The operation, announced by Punjab Police chief on Sunday, marks a crucial step against the spread of illegal arms.

In a bold crackdown, five individuals were apprehended, including Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, Gora Singh, Shenshan alias Shalu, Sunny Singh, and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu. Investigators have confiscated an array of weapons, including an AK Saiga 308 assault rifle, two Glock pistols, alongside ammunition, cash worth Rs 7.50 lakh, and mobile devices.

Preliminary findings suggest a direct link with Pakistan-based ISI operatives, with intercepted arms destined for Nav @ Nav Pandori, an associate of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, thus highlighting a broader terror-gangster connection, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav's statement on social media platform X.

