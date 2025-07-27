Left Menu

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

A major arms smuggling network, allegedly backed by Pakistan's ISI, was dismantled by the Amritsar Rural Police and central agencies. Five arrests were made, and a cache of weapons, cash, and mobile phones seized. This operation reveals a potential nexus between terror and local gangsters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:23 IST
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough in combating cross-border terrorism unfolded as the Amritsar Rural Police, in collaboration with central agencies, dismantled a sophisticated arms smuggling network allegedly supported by Pakistan's ISI. The operation, announced by Punjab Police chief on Sunday, marks a crucial step against the spread of illegal arms.

In a bold crackdown, five individuals were apprehended, including Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, Gora Singh, Shenshan alias Shalu, Sunny Singh, and Jaspreet Singh alias Motu. Investigators have confiscated an array of weapons, including an AK Saiga 308 assault rifle, two Glock pistols, alongside ammunition, cash worth Rs 7.50 lakh, and mobile devices.

Preliminary findings suggest a direct link with Pakistan-based ISI operatives, with intercepted arms destined for Nav @ Nav Pandori, an associate of notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, thus highlighting a broader terror-gangster connection, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav's statement on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025