Tragedy Strikes at Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar has resulted in multiple casualties. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow over the incident, while rescue efforts by SDRF and local police are ongoing. Continuous monitoring is in place to ensure the safety of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday morning, a devastating stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar resulted in multiple casualties, causing shock and grief statewide.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow over the tragedy, stating that emergency services, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police, were promptly on the scene to conduct relief and rescue operations.

Dhami assured the public that he is in constant communication with the local administration to monitor the situation and urged prayers for the safety of all devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

