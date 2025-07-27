Tragedy at Mansa Devi: Stampede Claims Six Lives
A stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, India, resulted in six deaths. Rescue teams are on site, and injured individuals have been hospitalized. Crowd mishaps are not new to India, with similar incidents at large gatherings, including a recent tragedy at a Hindu festival.
A devastating stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar has claimed the lives of at least six individuals, according to local officials. The incident unfolded as throngs of devotees gathered, resulting in chaos and tragedy.
Uttarakhand's chief minister announced via social media that police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene to manage the situation, with injured victims being transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
Crowd-related disasters are tragically common in India. Earlier this year, a similar situation at the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival led to 30 fatalities. In another instance, at an Indian cricket event in June, crowd mismanagement resulted in 11 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- stampede
- Haridwar
- Mansa Devi
- Uttarakhand
- crowd accident
- rescue
- India
- temple
- tragedy
- incident