Teenagers Rescued after Thane Hill Trek Goes Awry

Five teenagers were successfully rescued after losing their way during a trek in Thane's hill district. Despite losing their way around 3 PM, authorities managed to locate them and complete the rescue by 11:30 PM. No injuries were reported as the situation concluded safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated rescue effort, authorities successfully located and brought to safety five teenagers who lost their way while trekking a hill in Maharashtra's Thane district, as confirmed by officials on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the group, all 18 years old, ventured near the hill area by Dalam bungalow in Adivasi Pada along the Mumbra bypass around 3 PM on Saturday. Unable to retrace their steps, their predicament was reported by the Mumbra fire station at 10:22 PM.

First responders including firefighters, disaster management personnel, and local police were swiftly dispatched to the scene. By 11:30 PM, the teenagers, all from the Mumbra area, were safely rescued without any injuries, according to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

