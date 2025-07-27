Left Menu

Knife Violence Surge: Victim Saurabh Anand Fights for Justice

Saurabh Anand, a 33-year-old Indian-origin man, suffered severe injuries in a brutal machete attack by teenagers in Australia. Despite initial worries of amputation, surgeons successfully reattached his hand. The assault has spotlighted escalating knife violence in Melbourne, prompting authorities to implement stricter laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:29 IST
Saurabh Anand, a 33-year-old of Indian origin, was viciously attacked in Melbourne by teenagers wielding a machete, resulting in severe injuries. Early concerns of amputation were resolved after surgeons reattached his nearly severed hand.

The assault, part of a growing trend of knife violence in the region, has sparked public outrage and accelerated legal reforms. Anand was approached by the teens while walking home, leading to a confrontation that left him with head injuries and multiple fractures.

Several suspects have been apprehended, with charges including robbery and assault. The incident occurs amidst Victoria's rising youth crime rates, prompting new legislative measures for tougher bail conditions for repeat offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

