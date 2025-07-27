Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Woman Killed in Delhi House Fire

A 40-year-old woman, identified as Manju Jain, died in a house fire in northeast Delhi's Bhagat Singh Colony on Sunday morning. Fire services responded with four tenders to control the blaze. Jain was rescued but later pronounced dead at the hospital. The fire's cause remains undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:53 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Bhagat Singh Colony on Sunday morning as a 40-year-old woman lost her life in a house fire. The victim has been identified as Manju Jain.

The local police reported that the fire was first called in at around 7 am. Firefighters dispatched four tenders to the scene promptly. The blaze originated on the ground floor of the residence.

Once extracted from the building, Jain was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Despite efforts, medical personnel declared her brought dead. Authorities are currently investigating to uncover the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

