Karnataka's Fertilizer Fiasco: BJP Blames Congress Amidst Farmer Unrest

BJP President B Y Vijayendra accused the Karnataka Congress government of creating an artificial urea shortage, causing panic among farmers. Alleging fake seeds and fertilizers, Vijayendra urged criminal action against culpable companies and organized state-wide protests, emphasizing the need for better agricultural management and vigilance by forming a special police team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:18 IST
BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Accusations are flying as BJP President B Y Vijayendra faulted the ruling Congress government in Karnataka for allegedly causing an artificial shortage of urea, leading to widespread unrest among farmers.

Vijayendra has called for swift criminal charges against companies involved in distributing fake seeds and fertilizers that have led to significant agricultural disruption.

A police vigilance team should be established to combat deceitful networks impacting farmers, as the BJP's farmer wing plans statewide protests to emphasize the pressing need for better handling of agricultural resources and management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

