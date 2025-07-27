Karnataka's Fertilizer Fiasco: BJP Blames Congress Amidst Farmer Unrest

Accusations are flying as BJP President B Y Vijayendra faulted the ruling Congress government in Karnataka for allegedly causing an artificial shortage of urea, leading to widespread unrest among farmers.

Vijayendra has called for swift criminal charges against companies involved in distributing fake seeds and fertilizers that have led to significant agricultural disruption.

A police vigilance team should be established to combat deceitful networks impacting farmers, as the BJP's farmer wing plans statewide protests to emphasize the pressing need for better handling of agricultural resources and management.

