Identity Fraud and Forced Conversion: Arrest Made in Bijnor

A man identified as Naseem has been arrested for allegedly concealing his religious identity, marrying a woman under a false name, and coercing her to convert. The case was filed in Bijnor, following accusations from the woman, and he is now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:20 IST
A man has been detained in Bijnor for allegedly disguising his religious identity to marry a woman and pressuring her to convert to another faith, according to local police reports on Sunday.

Authorities revealed that the woman involved filed a complaint stating her deceased husband's replacement introduced himself as Ravi. They married and had children before she discovered his true identity as Naseem, who she claims deceived her during marriage.

Naseem is accused of taking control of her finances under false pretenses and manipulating her into conversion. Police registered a case based on these allegations, and he now faces charges under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

