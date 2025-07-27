Left Menu

Ceasefire Hope: Israel Pauses Gaza Operations for Humanitarian Aid

Israel has announced daily 10-hour halts in military operations in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid. This move is intended to ease the dire conditions there, where hunger and suffering are rampant. Critics remain skeptical about aid delivery and its effectiveness amidst ongoing conflict and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:28 IST
Ceasefire Hope: Israel Pauses Gaza Operations for Humanitarian Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel declared on Sunday its decision to pause military actions in Gaza for 10 hours each day, allowing aid corridors in the devastated area. The pause is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in designated humanitarian zones like Al-Mawasi and Gaza City.

Designated secure routes for food and medicine convoys will operate between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., as stated by the military. The U.N.'s aid chief, Tom Fletcher, confirmed increased efforts to address starvation during these pauses.

Despite the aid, skepticism persists regarding the effectiveness of its delivery amid ongoing conflict, with international concerns mounting over Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025