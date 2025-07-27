Ceasefire Hope: Israel Pauses Gaza Operations for Humanitarian Aid
Israel has announced daily 10-hour halts in military operations in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid. This move is intended to ease the dire conditions there, where hunger and suffering are rampant. Critics remain skeptical about aid delivery and its effectiveness amidst ongoing conflict and political tensions.
Israel declared on Sunday its decision to pause military actions in Gaza for 10 hours each day, allowing aid corridors in the devastated area. The pause is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in designated humanitarian zones like Al-Mawasi and Gaza City.
Designated secure routes for food and medicine convoys will operate between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., as stated by the military. The U.N.'s aid chief, Tom Fletcher, confirmed increased efforts to address starvation during these pauses.
Despite the aid, skepticism persists regarding the effectiveness of its delivery amid ongoing conflict, with international concerns mounting over Gaza's humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
