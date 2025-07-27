Left Menu

Mysterious Drifter Arrested in Narela Murder Case

The Delhi Police have arrested Sadaguru, a 50-year-old drifter, in connection with the murder of a man named Ballu. The crime occurred in the Narela Industrial Area. Sadaguru confessed to the crime after an intense investigation involving CCTV footage reviews and tips from informants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:36 IST
The Delhi Police have apprehended a 50-year-old drifter, Sadaguru alias Badka Murmu, suspected of murdering a man in the Narela Industrial Area. This development concluded an intense investigation by authorities, who faced challenges in tracking the suspect due to the absence of immediate leads or eyewitness testimony.

The case unfolded on July 12 when an unidentified man was found bludgeoned in Bhorgarh village, near railway land. The victim was later identified as 23-year-old Ballu from Uttar Pradesh. After narrowing down the search using CCTV footage from nearby areas and tips from informants, Sadaguru was arrested on July 26.

Sadaguru confessed to the murder, admitting he killed Ballu with an iron rod during a heated argument. Police revealed that the accused has a criminal past, having been involved in several cases including kidnapping and theft. Known for using multiple aliases, Sadaguru described himself as a divine messenger with a mission to cleanse the earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

