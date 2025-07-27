Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Public Trust in Legislator-Government Relations

During a meeting with Kanpur division legislators, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the role of public representatives as trusted links between people and the government. He emphasized incorporating legislators' suggestions in policy planning and directed timely commencement and transparent execution of projects to bolster public trust.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
In a bid to strengthen ties between government and citizens, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the crucial role of public representatives in a special interaction with Kanpur division legislators.

The meeting, part of a broader series of divisional-level discussions, underscored the importance of integrating ideas from public representatives into actual policy formation.

Adityanath directed the Public Works Department to consult with local representatives for prioritizing projects, emphasizing these efforts as investments in public trust rather than mere governmental expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

