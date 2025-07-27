Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Public Trust in Legislator-Government Relations

In a bid to strengthen ties between government and citizens, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the crucial role of public representatives in a special interaction with Kanpur division legislators.

The meeting, part of a broader series of divisional-level discussions, underscored the importance of integrating ideas from public representatives into actual policy formation.

Adityanath directed the Public Works Department to consult with local representatives for prioritizing projects, emphasizing these efforts as investments in public trust rather than mere governmental expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)