Left Menu

Unyielding Valor: CAPFs Promise Support for Disabled Personnel

The Ministry of Home Affairs assures continued service and promotions for CAPFs personnel who suffer disabilities during operations. A committee led by CRPF chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh will finalize the implementation. Technological upgrades and basic amenities for troops were discussed at the CRPF's 87th Raising Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:34 IST
Unyielding Valor: CAPFs Promise Support for Disabled Personnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move underscoring the government's commitment to its forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs has assured that Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel who suffer limb loss or permanent disability during operations will retain their positions, receive due promotions, and obtain a basic monetary package.

Speaking on the central government's plans, Home Secretary Govid Mohan addressed personnel at the CRPF's 87th Raising Day, assuring that those affected will receive support until their standard retirement, alongside technological upgrades to enhance operational effectiveness.

A committee under the guidance of CRPF director general Gyanendra Pratap Singh is tasked with implementing these measures, aiming to alleviate promotion hurdles for affected personnel while ensuring top-tier global practices, such as limb replacement surgeries, are followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025