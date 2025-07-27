Unyielding Valor: CAPFs Promise Support for Disabled Personnel

In a move underscoring the government's commitment to its forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs has assured that Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel who suffer limb loss or permanent disability during operations will retain their positions, receive due promotions, and obtain a basic monetary package.

Speaking on the central government's plans, Home Secretary Govid Mohan addressed personnel at the CRPF's 87th Raising Day, assuring that those affected will receive support until their standard retirement, alongside technological upgrades to enhance operational effectiveness.

A committee under the guidance of CRPF director general Gyanendra Pratap Singh is tasked with implementing these measures, aiming to alleviate promotion hurdles for affected personnel while ensuring top-tier global practices, such as limb replacement surgeries, are followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)