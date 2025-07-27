Left Menu

Crackdown on Tax Evasion: GST Raid Uncovers Massive Fraud

The GST department raided Shrikant Prasad Parhe's home, uncovering tax evasion and forged invoices. The operation revealed Parhe's software firm issued fake IT service certificates, defrauding the government. Besides financial documents, an illegal firearm was seized, leading to legal charges against Parhe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:51 IST
Crackdown on Tax Evasion: GST Raid Uncovers Massive Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in Maharashtra conducted a high-profile raid targeting tax evasion activities linked to forged invoices, as officials swooped in on a Nashik residence over the weekend.

In a coordinated operation, the GST intelligence team from Pune targeted Shrikant Prasad Parhe, a software developer, suspected of orchestrating a significant tax fraud. During the raid, agents confiscated financial records and electronic equipment critical to the alleged scam.

Authorities also uncovered an unlicensed firearm at Parhe's premises, intensifying the legal troubles for the accused, who now faces charges related to illegal firearms possession alongside tax fraud claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025