Crackdown on Tax Evasion: GST Raid Uncovers Massive Fraud
The GST department raided Shrikant Prasad Parhe's home, uncovering tax evasion and forged invoices. The operation revealed Parhe's software firm issued fake IT service certificates, defrauding the government. Besides financial documents, an illegal firearm was seized, leading to legal charges against Parhe.
- Country:
- India
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in Maharashtra conducted a high-profile raid targeting tax evasion activities linked to forged invoices, as officials swooped in on a Nashik residence over the weekend.
In a coordinated operation, the GST intelligence team from Pune targeted Shrikant Prasad Parhe, a software developer, suspected of orchestrating a significant tax fraud. During the raid, agents confiscated financial records and electronic equipment critical to the alleged scam.
Authorities also uncovered an unlicensed firearm at Parhe's premises, intensifying the legal troubles for the accused, who now faces charges related to illegal firearms possession alongside tax fraud claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Call Center Fraud Cracked: Pune-Based Scammers Nabbed in Major Money Laundering Scheme
Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link': A Modern Engineering Marvel
Popular Pune Eatery Closed Amid Hygiene Concerns
Reputed Pune Eatery Faces Licence Suspension Over Hygiene Concerns
Mumbai and Pune Housing Market Slump: A Temporary Setback?