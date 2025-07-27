Crackdown on Tax Evasion: GST Raid Uncovers Massive Fraud

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in Maharashtra conducted a high-profile raid targeting tax evasion activities linked to forged invoices, as officials swooped in on a Nashik residence over the weekend.

In a coordinated operation, the GST intelligence team from Pune targeted Shrikant Prasad Parhe, a software developer, suspected of orchestrating a significant tax fraud. During the raid, agents confiscated financial records and electronic equipment critical to the alleged scam.

Authorities also uncovered an unlicensed firearm at Parhe's premises, intensifying the legal troubles for the accused, who now faces charges related to illegal firearms possession alongside tax fraud claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)