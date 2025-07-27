Tragic Stabbing in Nangal Thakran Shocks Community

A tragic homicide has shaken the community of Nangal Thakran in outer north Delhi, as a 30-year-old man was found dead in his home, police confirmed on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Mohit alias Kala, was discovered with multiple stab wounds. Authorities have arrested 21-year-old Yash Lohchab in connection with the crime. Reports reveal that a heated argument between the two turned violent.

Police sources say that CCTV footage helped pinpoint Lohchab as the suspect. During interrogation, he confessed, revealing that the fatal confrontation occurred during a drinking session. Investigations are ongoing as the community grapples with this loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)