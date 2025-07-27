Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing in Nangal Thakran Shocks Community

In outer north Delhi's Nangal Thakran village, a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death. The accused, Yash Lohchab, was arrested. Police report the stabbing resulted from an argument. The incident involved alcohol and escalated to violence, leading to Mohit alias Kala's death by multiple stab wounds.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic homicide has shaken the community of Nangal Thakran in outer north Delhi, as a 30-year-old man was found dead in his home, police confirmed on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Mohit alias Kala, was discovered with multiple stab wounds. Authorities have arrested 21-year-old Yash Lohchab in connection with the crime. Reports reveal that a heated argument between the two turned violent.

Police sources say that CCTV footage helped pinpoint Lohchab as the suspect. During interrogation, he confessed, revealing that the fatal confrontation occurred during a drinking session. Investigations are ongoing as the community grapples with this loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

