Gold Biscuit Heist: Arrests Rock Delhi Metro

Two people have been detained for allegedly stealing gold biscuits weighing over 141 grams from a moving Delhi Metro train, according to officials.

The Delhi Police seized Rs 3 lakh, suspected to be proceeds from the sale of the stolen goods, from the accused. The incident was reported on July 11 by commuter Amit Santra, who noticed the theft while traveling between Bahadurgarh and Shadipur stations.

Following the registration of a case at the Raja Garden Metro police station, investigators analyzed CCTV footage to track down the suspects. Habitual offender Sonu Chand, 29, was apprehended after surveillance. His interrogation led to the arrest of associate Sumit Shinde, while a third suspect remains under legal surveillance. Investigations to recover the rest of the stolen property continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)