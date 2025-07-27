Kim Jong Un Vows Victory in 'Anti-Imperialist' Battles Amid Korean War Anniversary
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed victory in anti-imperialist battles as the country commemorated the Korean War armistice anniversary. Kim visited a war museum and emphasized building a strong nation. Meanwhile, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung reiterated strengthening ties with the U.S. amid ongoing tensions.
North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has resolutely declared that the nation will emerge victorious in its 'anti-imperialist, anti-U.S.' struggles, as reported by state media during the Korean War armistice anniversary.
During his visit to a war museum, Kim underscored the goal of a prosperous nation with a powerful military, asserting North Korea's stance against imperial powers. The Korean War armistice, signed on July 27, 1953, marked an end to active combat but drew a demarcation line dividing the peninsula.
In contrast, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, during a Washington, D.C. ceremony, pledged to fortify the South Korea-U.S. alliance to maintain peace. Amid ongoing tensions, North Korea is also supporting Russia in the Ukraine war, deploying troops and munitions to aid the Russian side.
(With inputs from agencies.)
