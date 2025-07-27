Kim Jong Un Vows Victory in 'Anti-Imperialist' Battles Amid Korean War Anniversary

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has resolutely declared that the nation will emerge victorious in its 'anti-imperialist, anti-U.S.' struggles, as reported by state media during the Korean War armistice anniversary.

During his visit to a war museum, Kim underscored the goal of a prosperous nation with a powerful military, asserting North Korea's stance against imperial powers. The Korean War armistice, signed on July 27, 1953, marked an end to active combat but drew a demarcation line dividing the peninsula.

In contrast, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, during a Washington, D.C. ceremony, pledged to fortify the South Korea-U.S. alliance to maintain peace. Amid ongoing tensions, North Korea is also supporting Russia in the Ukraine war, deploying troops and munitions to aid the Russian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)