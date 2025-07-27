Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Vows Victory in 'Anti-Imperialist' Battles Amid Korean War Anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed victory in anti-imperialist battles as the country commemorated the Korean War armistice anniversary. Kim visited a war museum and emphasized building a strong nation. Meanwhile, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung reiterated strengthening ties with the U.S. amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:32 IST
Kim Jong Un Vows Victory in 'Anti-Imperialist' Battles Amid Korean War Anniversary
Kim Jong Un

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has resolutely declared that the nation will emerge victorious in its 'anti-imperialist, anti-U.S.' struggles, as reported by state media during the Korean War armistice anniversary.

During his visit to a war museum, Kim underscored the goal of a prosperous nation with a powerful military, asserting North Korea's stance against imperial powers. The Korean War armistice, signed on July 27, 1953, marked an end to active combat but drew a demarcation line dividing the peninsula.

In contrast, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, during a Washington, D.C. ceremony, pledged to fortify the South Korea-U.S. alliance to maintain peace. Amid ongoing tensions, North Korea is also supporting Russia in the Ukraine war, deploying troops and munitions to aid the Russian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025