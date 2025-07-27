Tragic Incident: Woman Allegedly Beaten to Death by Husband

In a shocking incident in Lucknow, a 27-year-old woman named Seema Rawant was allegedly beaten to death by her husband, Ravi Rawat, on Saturday. The local police reported that a domestic altercation led to the tragic outcome.

Seema was initially rushed to a nearby primary health center and subsequently referred to a trauma center. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. Ravi Rawat, who works as a laborer, is currently missing, and authorities are on the lookout for him.

Seema's family, traveling from Chandigarh, are en-route to file a formal complaint with the police. The incident has sparked discussions on domestic violence and raised concerns about safety for women within their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)