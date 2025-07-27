Tragic Incident: Woman Allegedly Beaten to Death by Husband
Seema Rawant, 27, allegedly died after being beaten by her husband, Ravi Rawat, following a domestic altercation. She was taken to a primary health center and later referred to a trauma center where she succumbed to her injuries. Ravi is currently absconding, and a formal complaint is pending.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Lucknow, a 27-year-old woman named Seema Rawant was allegedly beaten to death by her husband, Ravi Rawat, on Saturday. The local police reported that a domestic altercation led to the tragic outcome.
Seema was initially rushed to a nearby primary health center and subsequently referred to a trauma center. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. Ravi Rawat, who works as a laborer, is currently missing, and authorities are on the lookout for him.
Seema's family, traveling from Chandigarh, are en-route to file a formal complaint with the police. The incident has sparked discussions on domestic violence and raised concerns about safety for women within their homes.
