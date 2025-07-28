Houthis Threaten Maritime Trade Over Israeli Ties

The Houthis in Yemen have intensified their military operations against Israel, now entering the fourth phase, by threatening maritime ventures. On Sunday, the group declared they would target ships from companies engaged with Israeli ports.

In a televised broadcast, the Houthis' spokesperson issued a stark warning: any ship associated with business in Israel could be attacked, regardless of its nationality or intended destination if it fails to heed their warnings.

This announcement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, raising concerns over international shipping routes and the broader implications for global trade.