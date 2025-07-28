Left Menu

Houthis Threaten Maritime Trade in Fourth Military Phase Against Israel

The Houthis announced they will target ships associated with Israel as part of their military operations. They urge other nations to pressure Israel to end its aggression and blockade on Gaza. Despite a U.S. deal to cease attacks, the Houthis exclude Israel from this agreement.

Updated: 28-07-2025 03:13 IST
The Iran-aligned Houthis have issued a stark warning as they enter the fourth phase of their military campaign against Israel's maritime interests. According to a televised statement by their spokesperson, ships tied to Israeli ports, regardless of nationality, could face attacks if companies fail to heed warnings.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces urge nations globally to pressure Israel to cease its aggression and lift the blockade on Gaza. This announcement follows ongoing hostilities since October 2023, aligning the Houthis in solidarity with Palestinians.

Despite a prior deal in May with the United States to halt a bombing campaign against them in exchange for suspending shipping attacks, the Houthis clarified that this agreement does not extend to sparing Israeli interests, highlighting the ongoing complexities in the region's geopolitical landscape.

