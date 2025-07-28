North Korea Dismisses South's Reconciliation Efforts Amid Tensions

North Korea has dismissed overtures for reconciliation from South Korea, with Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, stating that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's gestures fall short. In her first public comments, she conveyed North Korea's disinterest in engagement with Seoul, underscoring continued tension.

President Lee, who assumed office following conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol's removal, has embarked on initiatives to mend ties, such as halting loudspeaker broadcasts hostile to Pyongyang and banning certain activist activities. Despite these measures, Kim Yo Jong termed these actions as merely corrective rather than meaningful.

As optimism in the South persists, Lee faces challenges, including trade negotiations with Washington. Lee reiterated South Korea's commitment to the U.S. alliance on the Korean War armistice anniversary, while North Korea, marking the day with subdued celebrations, made no reference to Kim Jong Un's presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)