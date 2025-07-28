Elderly Man's Savings Drained in Thane FD Scam

An alarming fraud case has surfaced in Thane, Maharashtra, where an elderly man was wronged by an unidentified scammer. Police reports revealed on Monday that the fraudster drained Rs 14.87 lakh from the victim's fixed deposits.

The 83-year-old Kolbad resident, sharing a joint savings account with his wife at a private bank, remained unaware as the fraudster accessed his online banking system and prematurely liquidated his fixed deposits. According to Rabodi police officials, three separate transactions occurred over the past 10 months.

Upon discovering the fraudulent withdrawals, the victim reported the incident to the bank and filed a complaint with the Rabodi police. Authorities have registered an FIR and are scrutinizing digital footprints to trace the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)