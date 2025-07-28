Left Menu

Elderly Man's Savings Drained in Thane FD Scam

An 83-year-old man from Thane, Maharashtra, fell victim to fraud as an unidentified person siphoned off Rs 14.87 lakh from his fixed deposits over 10 months. The fraudster accessed the victim's online banking system without consent, breaking the fixed deposits prematurely. A police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming fraud case has surfaced in Thane, Maharashtra, where an elderly man was wronged by an unidentified scammer. Police reports revealed on Monday that the fraudster drained Rs 14.87 lakh from the victim's fixed deposits.

The 83-year-old Kolbad resident, sharing a joint savings account with his wife at a private bank, remained unaware as the fraudster accessed his online banking system and prematurely liquidated his fixed deposits. According to Rabodi police officials, three separate transactions occurred over the past 10 months.

Upon discovering the fraudulent withdrawals, the victim reported the incident to the bank and filed a complaint with the Rabodi police. Authorities have registered an FIR and are scrutinizing digital footprints to trace the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

