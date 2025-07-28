Left Menu

Cambodia-Thailand Border Talks Seek Ceasefire

Leaders from Cambodia and Thailand met in Malaysia to negotiate a ceasefire over a five-day border conflict. The meeting, attended by ambassadors from the U.S. and China, is hosted by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim. Cambodia blames Thailand for escalating violence, complicating already tense relations.

The leaders of Cambodia and Thailand met in Malaysia on Monday to secure a ceasefire in their ongoing border conflict, according to a Malaysian official. The meeting, supported by international players, represents a concentrated effort to end the fighting, now entering its fifth day.

Both nations accuse each other of initiating the hostilities, which escalated with significant artillery exchanges along their 817-kilometer border. The conflict is noted as the deadliest in over a decade between the two Southeast Asian countries. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that the talks are co-hosted by Malaysia and the United States, with China also participating.

Citing concerns about Cambodia's intentions, Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed doubts over the sincerity of Cambodia's pledges for peace. Both sides have made serious accusations, with Cambodia seeking international condemnation of Thailand's actions, further complicating diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

