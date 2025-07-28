Left Menu

North Korea Rejects South's Reconciliation Efforts, Citing Distrust

North Korea dismissed South Korea's reconciliation offers, with Kim Yo Jong stating mistrust towards President Lee Jae Myung. Kim criticized Lee's alignment with the U.S., while Lee acknowledged the need to build trust. The situation underscores strained inter-Korean relations amid ongoing military drills and historical tensions.

Updated: 28-07-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea has firmly rejected recent reconciliation attempts by South Korea, as expressed by Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un. This marks Pyongyang's first response to peace overtures from South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung.

Kim Yo Jong criticized Lee for maintaining close ties with the U.S., equating him with previous leaders. She dismissed Seoul's efforts at reducing border tensions, such as halting anti-North broadcasts, as insufficient.

The South's Unification Ministry acknowledged the deep-seated distrust and emphasized continued reconciliation attempts. Meanwhile, South Korea faces challenges in military cooperation with the U.S., amid pressures from both Pyongyang and Washington.

