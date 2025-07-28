North Korea Rejects South's Reconciliation Efforts, Citing Distrust

North Korea has firmly rejected recent reconciliation attempts by South Korea, as expressed by Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un. This marks Pyongyang's first response to peace overtures from South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung.

Kim Yo Jong criticized Lee for maintaining close ties with the U.S., equating him with previous leaders. She dismissed Seoul's efforts at reducing border tensions, such as halting anti-North broadcasts, as insufficient.

The South's Unification Ministry acknowledged the deep-seated distrust and emphasized continued reconciliation attempts. Meanwhile, South Korea faces challenges in military cooperation with the U.S., amid pressures from both Pyongyang and Washington.