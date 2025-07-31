Court Acquits Accused in Malegaon Blast, Sparks Controversy

A special court in Mumbai has acquitted all seven individuals accused in the 2006 Malegaon blast case, where six victims lost their lives. This includes former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The court cited a lack of reliable and cogent evidence as the basis for the acquittals.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the verdict, declaring that 'terrorism was never saffron and will never be.' Deputy CM Eknath Shinde added that the decision clears the Hindu community of stigma. In contrast, the Congress party responded, with some members expressing no regret over the verdict.

In other news, the Bombay High Court is being approached by filmmakers after the CBFC denied certification for a film allegedly based on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's life. The latest developments highlight a mix of cultural, legal, and political disputes in the region.

