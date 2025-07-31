Kaleshwaram Project Under Scrutiny: Justice Ghose's Report Submitted
The judicial commission led by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose has submitted its report on alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. This probe concerned the tenure of the previous BRS regime. Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other prominent figures were questioned as part of the investigation.
A judicial commission established by the Telangana government has delivered its report on potential irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project during the previous BRS regime.
Chaired by ex-Supreme Court judge and former Lokpal Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, the panel's findings were handed over to Rahul Bojja, the Principal Secretary of Irrigation.
The inquiry included questioning several key figures, including former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alongside other significant political personalities.
