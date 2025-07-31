Kaleshwaram Project Under Scrutiny: Justice Ghose's Report Submitted

A judicial commission established by the Telangana government has delivered its report on potential irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project during the previous BRS regime.

Chaired by ex-Supreme Court judge and former Lokpal Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, the panel's findings were handed over to Rahul Bojja, the Principal Secretary of Irrigation.

The inquiry included questioning several key figures, including former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alongside other significant political personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)