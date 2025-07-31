CBI Nabs Long-Time Fugitive in Assam Ponzi Scheme Case
The CBI has arrested Ajay Kumar alias Raju Gupta, an absconder in a Ponzi scheme case in Assam. Kumar, associated with Idol India Group, allegedly swindled investors. Eight years post-investigation initiation, Kumar was apprehended in Kolkata and subsequently remanded by the Chief Judicial Magistrate.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Ajay Kumar, also known as Raju Gupta, who was absconding in connection with a Ponzi scheme in Assam. The scheme defrauded numerous investors through the Idol India Group of Companies, promising high returns on investments.
The investigation, spearheaded by the CBI following Supreme Court orders from May 2014, culminated with a charge sheet filed against Kumar and others in December 2022. Despite extensive efforts to locate him, Kumar managed to evade capture until his recent arrest in Kolkata.
A CBI spokesperson revealed that Kumar was tracked down to Kolkata after substantial investigative work. Following his arrest, Kumar was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in North 24 Parganas, who ordered his transit remand for further proceedings.
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- Ajay Kumar
- Ponzi scheme
- arrest
- Kolkata
- Idol India Group
- investigation
- Assam
- Swindle
- remand
ALSO READ
Foreign Funding Scrutiny: University of Michigan Under Federal Investigation
Supreme Court Grills Haryana SIT Over Professor’s Social Media Investigation
I am ashamed, disheartened at BJP’s attitude towards Bengalis, claims Mamata at protest rally in Kolkata.
If BJP sends Bengali-speaking people to detention camps, Bengal will politically detain it in polls, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.
Mamata Banerjee Leads Kolkata Protest Against Alleged Linguistic Profiling