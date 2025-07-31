Delhi Court Dismisses Defamation Appeal by AAP Leader Against BJP MP

A Delhi court dismissed AAP leader Satyendar Jain's appeal that sought prosecution of BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj for alleged defamation. The ruling upheld the trial court's decision of insufficient merits in Jain's claims.

The court highlighted the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) duty to provide correct information. It warned that misleading disclosures could harm the agency's credibility and constitute abuse of power. Jain's accusation against Swaraj stemmed from an October 5, 2023, TV interview, where she supposedly made defamatory statements about him.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh clarified that Swaraj's comments were a reflection of an official ED tweet, not fabrications. He acknowledged no obligation on Swaraj to independently verify such claims. The dismissal reiterated the need for investigative bodies to maintain an unbiased stance.

