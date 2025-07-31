Left Menu

Malegaon Verdict: 17 Years On, Justice Served, Responsibility Questioned

In a landmark verdict, all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case were acquitted by a special Mumbai court. Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan highlighted the Union government's responsibility in the matter, emphasizing a lack of evidence. Calls for accountability and compensation were made amid political reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal ruling, a special court in Mumbai has acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, citing lack of reliable evidence. This case revolved around a tragic explosion near a Malegaon mosque 17 years ago, which resulted in six fatalities and 101 injuries.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan stressed that it was the Union government's duty to present credible evidence. He questioned the continuation of the trial if the accused were believed innocent, highlighting government responsibility from 2014 to 2025.

The verdict drew strong reactions, including from Maharashtra ports and fisheries minister Nitesh Rane, who urged those labeling it 'saffron terror' to apologize. Nonetheless, Judge A K Lahoti directed government compensation for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

