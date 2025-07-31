Owaisi Questions Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions over the acquittal of all accused in the Malegaon blast case, claiming the investigation was deliberately flawed.

Owaisi, via social media, expressed concerns about whether the Modi and Fadnavis administrations will challenge the court's judgment, much like their rapid response to the 2006 Mumbai train blast acquittals.

He noted past statements from former prosecutor Rohini Salian and highlighted political implications, suggesting a link between the investigation's shortcomings and political motivations. The special court, citing a lack of substantial evidence, freed the accused, including Pragya Singh Thakur.

