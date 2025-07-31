Left Menu

Owaisi Questions Acquittal in Malegaon Blast Case

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the acquittal of those accused in the Malegaon blast case, alleging poor investigation. He questioned if the government would appeal the judgment. He also mentioned that former prosecutor Rohini Salian claimed pressure to favor the accused. Owaisi recalled Hemant Karkare's investigation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions over the acquittal of all accused in the Malegaon blast case, claiming the investigation was deliberately flawed.

Owaisi, via social media, expressed concerns about whether the Modi and Fadnavis administrations will challenge the court's judgment, much like their rapid response to the 2006 Mumbai train blast acquittals.

He noted past statements from former prosecutor Rohini Salian and highlighted political implications, suggesting a link between the investigation's shortcomings and political motivations. The special court, citing a lack of substantial evidence, freed the accused, including Pragya Singh Thakur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

