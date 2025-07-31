Left Menu

Union Home Minister Intervenes in Kerala Nuns' Controversial Arrest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to take all possible steps to secure the release of two nuns from Kerala, arrested in Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking and forced conversion. Shah assured MPs from Kerala legal steps are underway, amid political support and controversy around the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:03 IST
A political storm erupted in Kerala following the arrest of two local nuns in Chhattisgarh over alleged human trafficking and forced conversions. On Thursday, Congress-led UDF MP, N K Premachandran, claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured of all possible interventions for their release.

Support for the nuns has poured in from across the political spectrum in Kerala, including the BJP, despite the involvement of the saffron-party-led Chhattisgarh government. Premachandran relayed that Shah committed to all necessary legal measures being deployed by both the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government.

In a significant development, Shah indicated his belief in the nuns' innocence during the meeting with Kerala MPs. He also criticized the recent judicial decision to transfer the case to an NIA court typically handling terror cases, pledging to advocate for the case's removal from NIA jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

