KZN Premier Leads Operation Sukuma Sakhe to Bring Services to Mthonjaneni

In a bold demonstration of people-centered governance, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli led the latest installment of Operation Sukuma Sakhe Cabinet Day in the Mthonjaneni Local Municipality, reaffirming the provincial government's commitment to service delivery, inclusivity, and accountable leadership.

Held on a vibrant Wednesday, this outreach event—anchored in the ethos of "stand up and build"—saw the Premier and Members of the Provincial Executive Council (MECs) descend upon the King Cetshwayo District to bring critical government services directly to underserved communities. The programme was part of a broader campaign to ensure that the most vulnerable residents of the province are not left behind in development efforts.

Bringing Services to the Doorsteps of the People

Throughout the day, a wide array of essential services were provided on-site by provincial departments and partner entities. These included:

Assistance with Home Affairs services such as identity document applications and birth registrations

Healthcare interventions, including screenings for chronic diseases and health awareness education

On-site registration and information for social grants through the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)

Agricultural support and advisory services to empower local farmers and food producers

Youth empowerment programmes, offering guidance on employment, training, and entrepreneurship opportunities

Premier Ntuli emphasized that these efforts are not merely symbolic but represent a sustained commitment to accessible and responsive governance.

“Operation Sukuma Sakhe is about ensuring that government is present where the people are. It is about addressing challenges together and accelerating service delivery so that no community is left behind,” he stated.

A Platform for Public Participation

One of the hallmarks of the outreach was the community engagement session that capped off the day. Here, residents voiced their pressing concerns directly to the Premier, MECs, and senior officials.

Key issues raised included:

Poor road infrastructure and deteriorating transport networks

Inconsistent or inadequate access to healthcare facilities and professionals

Water shortages and sanitation problems, especially in rural areas

Limited economic opportunities, particularly for youth and informal traders

The Premier responded with assurance that these grievances would not be ignored. Several follow-up mechanisms were announced, including joint task teams, interdepartmental reviews, and direct monitoring of service delivery outcomes.

“These dialogues are a vital reminder of why we serve. Listening to the voices of the people helps us to deliver better, and it keeps us accountable as leaders,” said Ntuli.

Honouring the Elders: Centenarians Celebrated

In a deeply moving segment of the day’s programme, the Premier and his Cabinet colleagues paid tribute to centenarians from the King Cetshwayo District, honouring them with certificates and gifts. The tribute celebrated the resilience and lifetime contributions of elders who have played foundational roles in building communities across the province.

“Our centenarians are living testaments of resilience, wisdom, and community spirit. They deserve to be honoured for the lives they have built and the families and communities they continue to inspire,” the Premier remarked.

Advancing Development Through Community-Centered Governance

Operation Sukuma Sakhe has evolved into a cornerstone of KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial strategy for development. Its participatory approach ensures that citizens are not mere recipients of services, but active partners in shaping governance outcomes. The initiative promotes real-time problem-solving, interdepartmental collaboration, and bottom-up planning frameworks.

Moreover, it functions as a transparent feedback mechanism, where communities directly shape policy priorities and development agendas. In doing so, it bridges the often-cited gap between government and citizens.

Commitment to Long-Term Change

The visit to Mthonjaneni is only one of several planned engagements across KwaZulu-Natal. The provincial leadership has pledged to intensify these community-based initiatives, particularly in historically marginalized areas.

Premier Ntuli reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to inclusive development, accountable leadership, and sustainable service delivery:

“This is about more than a day of service. It’s about making sure our people feel the presence of government in their daily lives—where it matters most. It is only through listening, learning, and acting together that we will build the KwaZulu-Natal our communities envision.”

Looking Ahead

With a renewed focus on deepening partnerships with citizens, enhancing delivery outcomes, and maintaining the dignity of every resident, Operation Sukuma Sakhe stands as a model for grassroots governance in South Africa. As KwaZulu-Natal continues to roll out this flagship initiative across its districts, the Premier’s call remains clear: “Leave no community behind.”