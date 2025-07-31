Religious Prejudice: Arrest of Nuns Sparks Outcry from LDF MPs
LDF MPs met Home Minister Amit Shah, urging intervention in the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh. Alleging bias, they highlighted systemic failures in a rise of attacks against Christians. Though accusations lack evidence, legal obstacles persist, underlining a worsening environment for humanitarian workers.
In a bid to address what they term a 'grave injustice,' Left Democratic Front (LDF) MPs convened with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, seeking intervention in the detention of two nuns from Kerala, who were arrested in Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking and religious conversion.
The MPs characterized these detentions as indicative of a broader trend of hostility toward Christian missionaries and humanitarian workers, calling attention to 834 reported acts of violence against Christians in 2024 alone. Despite a lacked foundation, the accusations were used to justify the arrests of Sr. Vandhana Francis and Sr. Preethi Mary.
Pointing to a questionable legal foundation, LDF MPs insist the arrests are part of a disturbing growth in targeted violence against religious minorities, urging swift governmental action to uphold constitutional values like religious freedom and non-discrimination.
