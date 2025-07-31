Left Menu

Portugal Weighs Recognition of Palestinian State as EU Dynamics Shift

Portugal's centre-right government is considering recognizing a Palestinian state and will consult with political parties and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The decision follows similar moves by Spain, France, and potential recognition by Britain and Canada. The process may conclude during the U.N. General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:24 IST
Portugal Weighs Recognition of Palestinian State as EU Dynamics Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's centre-right administration is contemplating the recognition of a Palestinian state, a move that aligns with recent acknowledgments by Spain and France. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro stated on Thursday that consultations will be held with the main political parties and the conservative President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

France, a significant EU player, declared its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, marking the first major Western nation to do so. This announcement by President Emmanuel Macron comes as global criticism mounts over the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel continues its conflict with Hamas.

Montenegro emphasized that the government aims to conduct thorough discussions with both the president and parliamentary parties. The potential nod to Palestinian statehood could be finalized at the U.N. General Assembly session in September. Presently, 144 of the 193 U.N. member states recognize Palestine, but only a few European Union members have done so.

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025