Portugal Weighs Recognition of Palestinian State as EU Dynamics Shift

Portugal's centre-right administration is contemplating the recognition of a Palestinian state, a move that aligns with recent acknowledgments by Spain and France. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro stated on Thursday that consultations will be held with the main political parties and the conservative President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

France, a significant EU player, declared its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, marking the first major Western nation to do so. This announcement by President Emmanuel Macron comes as global criticism mounts over the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel continues its conflict with Hamas.

Montenegro emphasized that the government aims to conduct thorough discussions with both the president and parliamentary parties. The potential nod to Palestinian statehood could be finalized at the U.N. General Assembly session in September. Presently, 144 of the 193 U.N. member states recognize Palestine, but only a few European Union members have done so.