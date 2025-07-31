U.S. Diplomatic Efforts in Gaza: Aiming for Peace Amid Crisis

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza. These discussions are pivotal as they coincide with global concerns over potential famine in the enclave.

Concurrently, the United States has imposed sanctions on key figures within the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization, citing their roles in hindering peace efforts. This marks a stark deviation from European allies, who are considering recognizing a Palestinian state.

Tensions remain high as indirect ceasefire discussions between Israel and Hamas stalled last week. Witkoff, however, remains committed to mediating a resolution amidst increasing international pressure and humanitarian challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)