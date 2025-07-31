Left Menu

Malegaon Blast Verdict: A Long Quest for Closure

The son of Ramji Kalsangra, a missing accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, welcomed a court's verdict acquitting seven people. However, he seeks closure regarding his father's whereabouts, missing for 17 years. The family endures distress amid uncertainty and demands a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:41 IST
The son of Ramji Kalsangra, a missing accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, welcomed the recent court verdict acquitting all seven accused due to a lack of reliable evidence. Despite this outcome, the family continues to seek closure, as Kalsangra has been missing for 17 years.

The blast incident, involving an explosive device attached to a motorcycle, resulted in six fatalities and 101 injuries near a mosque in Malegaon in 2008. The recent acquittal has dispelled the notion of 'saffron terrorism,' a concept previously associated with the case, according to his son, Devvrat Kalsangra.

Devvrat voiced anguish over the prolonged absence of information surrounding his father's whereabouts. He criticized the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for allegedly harassing his family under questioning pretenses and suggested there might have been an illegal detention. The family seeks an in-depth investigation into Kalsangra's disappearance, hoping for justice and closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

