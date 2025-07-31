Political Storm in Kerala: Controversial Arrest of Nuns Sparks Statewide Outcry

The arrest of two nuns from Kerala on charges of human trafficking and forced conversion in Chhattisgarh has ignited a fiery political dispute. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to pursue all possible measures to secure their release.

Leading parties in Kerala, including the BJP, have rallied in support of the nuns. UDF MP N K Premachandran reported that Shah assured a delegation of Kerala MPs of legal action by the Centre and state government to aid the nuns, underscoring their asserted innocence.

The Ernakulam-Angamaly Diocese led a protest against the detentions, drawing crowds from the community. Protesters decried perceived religious persecution and demanded justice for the nuns detained in the predominantly BJP-administered Chhattisgarh.

