The Silent Witness: Malegaon's Frozen Clock of Tragedy
In Malegaon, Maharashtra, a frozen wall clock in a tea shop marks the moment a terrorist attack killed six and injured 101 in 2008. Its shattered hands bear testimony to the tragedy. Recently, a court acquitted all accused due to lack of evidence, emphasizing that terrorism has no religion.
A wall clock, frozen in time, tells a haunting tale of the deadly Malegaon blast, which claimed six lives and injured 101 on September 29, 2008.
The clock, hanging in a simple tea shop managed by Jalil Ahmed, became a symbol of tragedy when an explosive detonated painfully close by.
On Thursday, a Mumbai court acquitted seven individuals accused in the case, citing insufficient evidence and underlining that terrorism transcends religion.
