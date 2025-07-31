The Silent Witness: Malegaon's Frozen Clock of Tragedy

A wall clock, frozen in time, tells a haunting tale of the deadly Malegaon blast, which claimed six lives and injured 101 on September 29, 2008.

The clock, hanging in a simple tea shop managed by Jalil Ahmed, became a symbol of tragedy when an explosive detonated painfully close by.

On Thursday, a Mumbai court acquitted seven individuals accused in the case, citing insufficient evidence and underlining that terrorism transcends religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)