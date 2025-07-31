Tribal Tragedy: Controversy Surrounds Youth's Death in Jammu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has raised serious allegations against the Jammu and Kashmir administration regarding the treatment of the Scheduled Tribe population. She claims several youths have been killed under suspicious circumstances, criticizing the government's handling of these cases.

After visiting the family of Parvez Ahmed, a Gujjar youth killed in Jammu, Mufti condemned the authorities, saying the community faces systematic oppression. Ahmed's death has caused widespread protests, with the community accusing the police of staging an encounter. She implores the government to ensure justice and calls for a time-bound investigation.

Mufti also criticized economic policies, including defense expenditure draining resources and Trump's tariffs impacting the economy. Simultaneously, she lamented the celebratory response to political acquittals, underscoring the dire need for accountability and justice in the nation.

