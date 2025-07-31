Left Menu

Tribal Tragedy: Controversy Surrounds Youth's Death in Jammu

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Chief, has accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of oppressively targeting the Scheduled Tribe community following a series of suspicious deaths, including Parvez Ahmed's alleged staged encounter. Mufti calls for a judicial inquiry, stressing the rule of law in these extrajudicial incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:08 IST
Tribal Tragedy: Controversy Surrounds Youth's Death in Jammu
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has raised serious allegations against the Jammu and Kashmir administration regarding the treatment of the Scheduled Tribe population. She claims several youths have been killed under suspicious circumstances, criticizing the government's handling of these cases.

After visiting the family of Parvez Ahmed, a Gujjar youth killed in Jammu, Mufti condemned the authorities, saying the community faces systematic oppression. Ahmed's death has caused widespread protests, with the community accusing the police of staging an encounter. She implores the government to ensure justice and calls for a time-bound investigation.

Mufti also criticized economic policies, including defense expenditure draining resources and Trump's tariffs impacting the economy. Simultaneously, she lamented the celebratory response to political acquittals, underscoring the dire need for accountability and justice in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025