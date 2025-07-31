Mumbai Meth Bust: Unraveling a Rs 435 Crore Mephedrone Empire
A police probe in Mumbai has led to the seizure of mephedrone valued at Rs 435 crore. Following a series of arrests, a consignment worth Rs 43.97 crore was confiscated in Powai. Investigations continue under the NDPS Act to dismantle the drug network and uncover its supply chain.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking drug haul, Mumbai police have uncovered a vast mephedrone empire valued at Rs 435 crore. This significant breakthrough followed the apprehension of multiple suspects and several high-profile raids, including the latest in Powai, where authorities seized Rs 43.97 crore worth of the contraband.
The investigative trail commenced in April, following the arrest of a suspect in Sakinaka, which subsequently led authorities to additional arrests and the discovery of 4.53 kilograms of the substance. Initial raids in neighbouring Karnataka had earlier netted over 187 kilograms of mephedrone.
As the investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act continues, officers aim to dismantle the complex distribution network and trace the origins of the chemicals used in manufacturing the illicit drug.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- police
- drug
- bust
- mephedrone
- Rs 435 crore
- arrest
- powai
- NPS Act
- drug network
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident: Newborn Thrown from Bus Leads to Arrests in Maharashtra
Driver of vehicle which fatally hit marathoner Fauja Singh arrested: Sources.
Bengaluru Crime Surge: Shocking Arrests of Lecturers and Tech Analyst
Grisly Murder Shocks Bengaluru: Man Slain and Educators Arrested for Heinous Crimes
Delhi High Court Upholds Rearrest of Accused in Crime Syndicate Case