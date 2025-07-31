Mumbai Meth Bust: Unraveling a Rs 435 Crore Mephedrone Empire

In a groundbreaking drug haul, Mumbai police have uncovered a vast mephedrone empire valued at Rs 435 crore. This significant breakthrough followed the apprehension of multiple suspects and several high-profile raids, including the latest in Powai, where authorities seized Rs 43.97 crore worth of the contraband.

The investigative trail commenced in April, following the arrest of a suspect in Sakinaka, which subsequently led authorities to additional arrests and the discovery of 4.53 kilograms of the substance. Initial raids in neighbouring Karnataka had earlier netted over 187 kilograms of mephedrone.

As the investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act continues, officers aim to dismantle the complex distribution network and trace the origins of the chemicals used in manufacturing the illicit drug.

(With inputs from agencies.)