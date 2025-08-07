The Quest for Justice: Unmasking the Truth Behind RG Medical College Tragedy
The parents of a rape and murder victim from RG Medical College have raised concerns about the CBI's investigation, believing there is a cover-up and multiple perpetrators are involved. Despite one individual being sentenced, they remain unsatisfied and plan further actions to seek justice.
The parents of a rape and murder victim from RG Medical College expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI's investigation to Director Praveen Sood on Thursday, questioning the thoroughness of the probe. Sood assured full support in securing justice for their daughter.
The victim, a 26-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor, was attacked, raped, and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College while on duty in August last year. The crime sparked nationwide protests among the medical community, demanding accountability and justice.
Though civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was convicted and sentenced to life, the victim's family believes he wasn't acting alone and allege attempts were made to cover up the crime. They plan to meet political leaders and organize public events to commemorate the tragedy's anniversary, continuing their fight for justice.
