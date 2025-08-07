Left Menu

Teen's Harrowing Journey: 150 km With a Severed Arm

A 15-year-old boy from Bihar walked 150 km with a severed arm to escape forced labour in Haryana. He is now at PGIMS Rohtak, recovering after an amputation. The family seeks financial help and plans to file a complaint. Local teachers and police aided in his rescue.

Updated: 07-08-2025 21:17 IST
A 15-year-old boy from Bihar endured an unimaginable ordeal, allegedly escaping forced labour by walking 150 km with a severed arm. The teenager is receiving treatment at PGIMS Rohtak, where doctors had to amputate his arm from the elbow. His family is seeking financial assistance for his recovery.

The young boy was reportedly confined and forced to work at a dairy farm in Haryana's Jind district under false pretences, promised wages he never received. In a tragic turn, he sustained a severe injury from a motorised fodder chopper, leading to his harrowing journey to Nuh district.

In Nuh, he was rescued by two government school teachers and police, who provided food, clothing, and medical care. His family, present at the hospital, is contemplating legal recourse but is presently focused on securing immediate support for his rehabilitation.

