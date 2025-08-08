Left Menu

Israel Expands Control: Gaza City Takeover Amid Rising Tensions

Israel's security cabinet has approved a plan to control Gaza City, intensifying military operations amid domestic and global criticism. Prime Minister Netanyahu aims to eradicate Hamas yet faces backlash over the potential risks to hostages. A phased takeover strategy has been discussed in this ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 17:29 IST
Israel Expands Control: Gaza City Takeover Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial decision, Israel's security cabinet has sanctioned a plan to assume control of Gaza City, escalating operations within the troubled Palestinian region. This move has drawn significant criticism both domestically and internationally, with concerns mounting over the nearly two-year conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure from far-right coalition allies, seeks a sweeping victory against Hamas militants. However, military officials warn that a total takeover could jeopardize hostages held by the group. Despite a failed ceasefire effort, Israel is set on expanding its campaign amid fierce international objections.

Inside Gaza City, home to nearly 900,000 people, the focus is on a phased military approach while attempting humanitarian efforts for civilians outside combat zones. The broader implications and potential consequences of this strategy remain uncertain as global voices call for a resolution to the deepening humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025