Israel Expands Control: Gaza City Takeover Amid Rising Tensions
Israel's security cabinet has approved a plan to control Gaza City, intensifying military operations amid domestic and global criticism. Prime Minister Netanyahu aims to eradicate Hamas yet faces backlash over the potential risks to hostages. A phased takeover strategy has been discussed in this ongoing conflict.
In a controversial decision, Israel's security cabinet has sanctioned a plan to assume control of Gaza City, escalating operations within the troubled Palestinian region. This move has drawn significant criticism both domestically and internationally, with concerns mounting over the nearly two-year conflict.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure from far-right coalition allies, seeks a sweeping victory against Hamas militants. However, military officials warn that a total takeover could jeopardize hostages held by the group. Despite a failed ceasefire effort, Israel is set on expanding its campaign amid fierce international objections.
Inside Gaza City, home to nearly 900,000 people, the focus is on a phased military approach while attempting humanitarian efforts for civilians outside combat zones. The broader implications and potential consequences of this strategy remain uncertain as global voices call for a resolution to the deepening humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
