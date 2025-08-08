Tragic Arson Attack Claims Boy's Life, Injures Father in Bihar

A devastating incident occurred in a Bihar village where a 12-year-old boy tragically lost his life and his father suffered burn injuries in an alleged act of arson. The attack took place late Thursday in the Katihar district where the victims were set ablaze while asleep, law enforcement reported.

The police have arrested one individual suspected of the heinous crime. The young victim has been identified as Sunil, and his father as 45-year-old Ram Mandal. The district police have confirmed these identifications in an official statement.

Ram Mandal is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Bhagalpur, while authorities are working diligently to uncover the motive behind this brutal act. Investigations are actively underway, a police officer added.

