CPI(ML) Liberation Calls for Supreme Court Action on Alleged Electoral Fraud

The CPI(ML) Liberation on Friday expressed hopes that the Supreme Court would take decisive action in response to the allegations of a massive electoral fraud presented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The claims pertain to the Mahadevpura assembly segment in Bengaluru.

According to CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Election Commission's attempts to intimidate Rahul Gandhi with an irrelevant oath detract from the seriousness of the situation. Gandhi asserts that over 100,000 questionable voter entries indicate a significant manipulation of electoral rolls.

Gandhi accuses the BJP and the Election Commission of colluding to erode electoral legitimacy, and Bhattacharya describes the situation as anything but isolated. The party insists that without prompt and decisive action, such fraud could undermine future elections, citing potential for replication in other regions like Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)