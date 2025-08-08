Police Sub-Inspector Thwarts Extortion Attempt in Odisha
Three individuals were apprehended in Odisha's Balasore district for attempting to extort a police sub-inspector. The sub-inspector, in civilian clothing, was stopped by the suspects, who were later detained with a firearm in their possession. Investigations revealed their criminal backgrounds.
In a dramatic turn of events in Odisha's Balasore district, three individuals have been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from a police sub-inspector. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday night, saw the sub-inspector, clad in civil attire, stopped by the trio while riding his motorcycle.
Identified as easy prey by the accusers, all below the age of 35, the officer was initially cornered near Barapada Chak, under the jurisdiction of Khaira police station. However, quick thinking on the officer's part led to an alert being sent to the local police station, prompting swift action from the authorities.
A police response team arrived promptly, apprehending all three suspects on the spot. During the arrest, a country-made pistol was discovered in their possession, and further investigations uncovered their links to previous criminal activities in Soro, Khaira, and Bhubaneswar.
